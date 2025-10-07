Edit Profile
    Man held for molesting his 15-year-old niece on street in Mumbai

    The accused, who was passing by, allegedly made objectionable remarks, police said. When the girl confronted him, he abused her and touched her inappropriately.

    Published on: Oct 7, 2025 6:50 AM IST
    PTI
    A 42-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly molesting his 15-year-old niece on a busy road in Khar following an old enmity with her parents, a Mumbai Police official said on Monday.

    The investigation revealed a dispute between the accused and the family of the niece, police said. (Hindustan Times file photo)
    The incident occurred on Sunday night after the teenage girl and her friend visited a roadside food joint. The accused, who was passing by, allegedly made objectionable remarks, police said.

    When the girl confronted him, he abused her and touched her inappropriately.

    The investigation revealed a dispute between the accused and the family of the victim girl, police said.

    Police registered a case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) and arrested the man. He was produced before a court, which remanded him to police custody.

