Thane: A 21-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly raping a 14-year-old girl at the Kalyan railway yard after luring her there on the pretext of returning her stolen mobile phone.

Man held for raping minor at Kalyan railway yard

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The accused, identified as Saurabh Sonawane, a resident of Kalyan, was traced using CCTV footage and later remanded to police custody, officials said.

According to police, the girl had arrived at Kalyan railway station from Ahilyanagar on Saturday evening while travelling to her maternal uncle’s house in Karjat. As trains towards Karjat were crowded, she remained at the station and waited on Platform No. 4.

Police said Sonawane allegedly snatched her mobile phone and, when confronted, told her to accompany him to the police station. Instead, he allegedly took her to a nearby railway yard, where he raped her.

The girl remained in the railway yard for nearly two hours before returning to the station premises. Around midnight, she approached the Kalyan Railway Police Station to lodge a complaint regarding the theft of her mobile phone.

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{{^usCountry}} “Initially the victim had come to lodge a case of mobile theft. When we noticed changes in her behaviour, we took her into confidence and she narrated the entire ordeal,” said Laxman Chavan, Assistant police inspector of the Kalyan GRP. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Initially the victim had come to lodge a case of mobile theft. When we noticed changes in her behaviour, we took her into confidence and she narrated the entire ordeal,” said Laxman Chavan, Assistant police inspector of the Kalyan GRP. {{/usCountry}}

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