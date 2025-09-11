Search
Thu, Sept 11, 2025
Man killed as car crashes into dumper truck on Atal Setu

ByHT Correspondent
Published on: Sept 11, 2025 06:06 am IST

The deceased, Sachin Hanumant Khade, was married to assistant police inspector Swapnali Jaybhaye of the Sewri police. Khade, employed at a private firm in Panvel, used to take the Atal Setu to return to his house at the Rafi Ahmed Kidwai Marg police quarters

Mumbai: A 36-year-old man died after his driver lost control of his car and hit a dumper truck on the Atal Setu on Monday, said a police officer from the Sewri police.

The deceased, Sachin Hanumant Khade, was married to assistant police inspector Swapnali Jaybhaye of the Sewri police. Khade, employed at a private firm in Panvel, used to take the Atal Setu to return to his house at the Rafi Ahmed Kidwai Marg police quarters. The police said, “On Monday, while he was returning home, the trailer ahead of him suddenly slowed down, and the driver of his SUV lost control of the car and rammed into the dumper.”

The driver and Khade were rushed to the KEM hospital where Khade was declared dead and the driver is undergoing treatment. The police added that the driver’s side of the car was impacted less than the passenger’s side in the accident.

The police said they gave a notice to the driver of the dumper and allowed him to go. The police have booked the SUV driver under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

The deceased’s wife, officer Jaybhaye was on maternity leave as she had recently given birth to a child.

