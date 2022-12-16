Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Man killed during argument over payment of charges at public toilet

Man killed during argument over payment of charges at public toilet

mumbai news
Published on Dec 16, 2022 07:27 AM IST

The victim, Rahul Pawar, used the toilet and was leaving without paying when caretaker Vishwajeet stopped him and the two had a heated argument.

The incident took place late Wednesday night near the public toilet in front of a bus stand in central Mumbai's Dadar area, an official said.
PTI |

A man was allegedly killed by the caretaker of a public toilet here during a quarrel over payment of charges, police said on Thursday. The incident took place late Wednesday night near the public toilet in front of a bus stand in central Mumbai's Dadar area, an official said.

The victim, Rahul Pawar, used the toilet and was leaving without paying when caretaker Vishwajeet stopped him and the two had a heated argument. Pawar allegedly tried to attack him with a knife, and the latter allegedly hit him back on the head with a wooden rod, killing him on the spot.

Matunga Police arrested Singh after questioning. Further investigation is on, the official said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
mumbai crime
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP