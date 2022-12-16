Man killed during argument over payment of charges at public toilet

A man was allegedly killed by the caretaker of a public toilet here during a quarrel over payment of charges, police said on Thursday. The incident took place late Wednesday night near the public toilet in front of a bus stand in central Mumbai's Dadar area, an official said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The victim, Rahul Pawar, used the toilet and was leaving without paying when caretaker Vishwajeet stopped him and the two had a heated argument. Pawar allegedly tried to attack him with a knife, and the latter allegedly hit him back on the head with a wooden rod, killing him on the spot.

Matunga Police arrested Singh after questioning. Further investigation is on, the official said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON