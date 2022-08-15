Man kills 22-year-old girlfriend in Mumbra, held

Thane: A 27-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly killing her 22-year-old girlfriend from Mumbra because he did not want to marry her. The accused threw her body into a hilly area near the quarry of Mumbra bypass, police said. As per the woman’s family, she was pregnant. The police is waiting for the final postmortem report.

On Saturday evening, Mumbra police received a call about a woman’s body being found near a quarry in Mumbra. A team of police officials and a forensic team reached the spot where they found the body lying in the pool of blood with a deep cut on her throat.

Senior police inspector, Mumbra police station, Ashok Kadlag said, “The woman was identified in two hours. We reached out to her family who cast doubts on her boyfriend with whom she had been in a relationship for three years. The accused was identified as Altamash Dalvi (27), a resident of Mumbra, working as a supervisor in a small company. The accused didn’t want to marry her and therefore he took her on his bike. Dalvi planned to go further but due to traffic he choose the quarry to murder her.”

“The accused brought a 13-inch knife two days ago and planned to kill her advance. He slit her throat, threw her body in the bushes and fled from the spot,” the officer said.

Dalvi was arrested from Thane and was produced in court. He has been remanded in custody till August 17, the police said.

“My sister was pregnant earlier and Dalvi asked her to abort it. She was a happy girl whose only dream was to get married to her prince. Since she got into a relationship with him, he abused her so many times,” the deceased’s 28-year-old sister said.

“Three days ago, we both came to know that his marriage was fixed to another girl. We got her address and went to her house to tell Dalvi’s truth. He got angry with my sister on the same day and therefore he might have planned her murder. She was pregnant this time too,” she added.

