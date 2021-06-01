Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Man murders Jharkhand girl in Mumbai’s Bandra, dumps body at Mount Mary Church

Police found the body of the victim near the church in Mumbai’s Bandra west. Fresh injuries on her body suggested she was assaulted just before the murder.
By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON JUN 01, 2021 02:46 PM IST
Mumbai crime branch officials were able to identify her as a Bandra resident after making local inquiries with the help of her photo. (Representative Photo)

The Mumbai police’s crime branch arrested a 25-year-old man on Tuesday for allegedly killing his girlfriend and dumping her body near Mount Mary church in Bandra.

Police officers said the 25-year-old victim Kushita Punjar was killed after she threatened the accused, Bipin Kandulana, a police case if he did not return her money and married her. Officers said the victim and her boyfriend were involved in a big fight on Sunday night, when Kushita threatened to file a rape case against Kandulana if didn’t marry her and return the 1.5 lakh, she had loaned him. Following the fight, Kandulana assaulted her, resulting in her death.

Police found her body near the church in Bandra west. Fresh injuries on her body suggested she was assaulted just before the murder, police said. Crime branch officials were able to identify her as a Bandra resident after making local inquiries with the help of her photo.

The accused was held within 24 hours while planning to flee to his home state of Jharkhand and booked under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for murder. Police claim Kandulana confessed to his crime and told them that Kushita was also a resident of Jharkhand. Kandulana was later handed over to Bandra police for further investigation.

