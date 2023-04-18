‘High-ranking Mumbai cop’ dupes women of 15L by threatening them

MUMBAI: A man was booked for allegedly cheating several women across the country of lakhs of rupees by posing as a high-ranking Mumbai police officer and threatening them of being named as accused in criminal cases. HT Image

The Bangur Nagar police have booked a man for allegedly cheating several women across the country of lakhs of rupees by posing as a high-ranking Mumbai police officer and threatening the victims of being named as accused in criminal cases.

Three women, who have been cheated of ₹15 lakh, have come forward so far to report the accused, claiming that the unidentified man had contacted them through WhatsApp and Skype and sent them a photo of his identity card which showed him to be a high-ranking police officer, presently posted in Mumbai.

He told the women that there was a First Information Report (FIR) registered against them as their obscene photos had been posted online and they would soon be arrested when the women claimed innocence, the accused told them to pay ₹5 lakh to remove their names from the so-called FIR. “The three women are from Pune, Pimpri Chinchwad and Delhi and have ended up paying ₹5 lakh each to the accused,” said a police officer from Bangur Nagar police station.

The complainant, identified as police sub-inspector Kiran Gangurde, had received a tip-off about the cheating and decided to investigate the case. “I could contact three women who had paid the accused through online transactions,” Gangurde said.

The case has been registered by the police against an unknown person on charges of acts done by several persons for common intention, cheating by impersonation, cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property, forgery, forgery of valuable security, will etc., forgery for purpose of cheating, using as genuine a forged document or electronic record, identity theft and cheating by personation by using computer resource under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and that of the Information Technology Act.