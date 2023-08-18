Malabar Hill resident sends his Mercedes cars for ‘free servicing’, finds them on sale in Pune

The Malabar Hill police have booked a man who posing as a sales executive from a reputed automoblie showroom approached a real estate developer and on the pretext of free servicing, took away his two Mercedes cars and put them up for sale in Pune. The accused, identified as Mohammed Iqbal Qayyum Siddiqui, is on the run.

Mumbai, India – Aug 17, 2023: Seized Mercedes car at Mabar Hill Police Station, in Mumbai, India, on Thursday, Aug 17, 2023. (Photo by Bhushan Koyande/HT Photo) (Hindustan Times)

According to the police, on August 7, Siddiqui visited the house of Nilesh Pavitralal Mehta, 78, at L D Ruparel Marg in Malabar Hill. Siddiqui claimed that he was employed with Mercedes Auto-Hangar Showroom and Service Centre in Opera House and the showroom was offering free denting, painting, and servicing to its loyal customers.

Siddiqui then took away Mehta’s one of the two cars - Mercedes GLE 250, a police officer said. “He even asked for original papers and duplicate keys to the vehicle, claiming they would be required to be scanned. Mehta handed him the RC Book, insurance certificate and other papers along with its duplicate keys.”

The next day, on August 8, Siddiqui, returned to Mehta and told him that the showroom was offering a similar free servicing for his second car as well and took away his other vehicle - Mercedes C-300 along with papers and duplicate keys. He promised Mehta that both his vehicles would be delivered to him within four working days, the police officer said.

“After the four days passed, Mehta called Siddiqui and enquired about his cars. Siddiqui told him that one of his cars had been sent to Thane as there was an issue with its sunroof and work was underway on the other. The next day, Mehta again called him for an update, but he did not get a proper reply and was instead told that he would get both his vehicles on August 17,” the police officer said.

On Tuesday, Mehta got a call from an auto dealer from Mumbai who enquired about his cars and their price. When questioned, the auto dealer said both his vehicles were at Baner in Pune and Siddiqui had taken an advance of ₹50,000 from him as his commission on sale of the cars, the police officer said.

“Mehta informed the dealer that neither of his cars was for sale and it was Siddiqui who had fraudulently taken the vehicles away from him,” the officer said.

After the call, Mehta filed a complaint at Malabar Hill police station and a case against Siddiqui, 40, under section 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code was registered. A search is underway for the accused, the police officer added.

When contacted, Mehta told HT: “We were fortunate that we got our cars back. Both are presently parked at Malabar Hill police station compound. The accused was a fraud, but he was very convincing, and I fell in his trap. Police officers told me he had several cheating cases registered against him. Police teams are in Pune, and they will soon arrest him.”

