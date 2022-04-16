Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
mumbai news

Man who fired five rounds at family members in Thane arrested by Kapurbawdi police

The 51-year-old man who fired five rounds at his family members in Thane on Friday was arrested by Kapurbawdi police; his younger son gave a complaint to police about his father’s weird behaviour that could have taken the life of his mother and other brothers
The 51-year-old man who fired at family members in Thane on Friday evening has been arrested by Kapurbawdi police on Saturday. (HT FILE PHOTO)
Published on Apr 16, 2022 06:48 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Thane

The 51-year-old man who fired five rounds at his family members in Thane on Friday was arrested by Kapurbawdi police. Further investigation in the matter is going on.

His younger son gave a complaint to police about his father’s weird behaviour that could have taken the life of his mother and other brothers.

An officer from Kapurbawdi police station, said, “The accused’s son, Ricky Sharma, gave a complaint against his father as they were scared of his dangerous behaviour. We have registered a case under IPC Section 307 (attempt to commit murder) and arrested him immediately.”

The man, a resident of Lodha Luxuria, Majiwada in Thane, identified as Rajesh Sharma was drunk and shot five rounds from his licenced revolver at his wife and three sons on Friday evening.

The man has some properties in Thane and his family is surviving on the rent from the same. According to Kapurbawdi police officials, Sharma has three children and none of them are working or earning anything, therefore they used to have arguments most of the time.

On Friday evening, he returned home in a drunken state and had an argument over the same, and in anger fired five rounds from his gun randomly in the house.

