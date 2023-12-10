Man who stole 5.9 lakh from diamond trader’s house arrested

Mumbai: A man who worked as a help in the house of a diamond trader and fled with ₹5.94 lakh from his house was arrested by the Mumbai crime branch within 24 hours of his escapade. Police said the accused had joined work around a week prior to the theft and he was accused in two similar cases registered at Malabar Hill and Santacruz police stations.

The trader Jaimin Shah, 49, runs C Dinesh and Company, which is into manufacturing and selling of diamonds. He lives in an apartment on Bhulabhai Desai Marg with his parents, wife and son and has offices in Mumbai as well as Surat, while his daughter is married to the son of industrialist Gautam Adani, said police.

“On Friday, Shah submitted a complaint at the Gamdevi police station, stating that when he woke up that morning, a bag containing ₹5.94 lakh in cash that he had kept in his office the previous night was missing,” said a police officer.

Shah employed three male servants and one female servant worked at his residence prior to the incident of theft. In his complaint, he said he suspected his servant Raju Nachare, who joined work on December 2, but had not submitted his Aadhaar or any other identity document.

The Gamdevi police registered a case based on Shah’s complaint under section 381 (theft by clerk or servant of property in possession of master) of the Indian Penal Code. During investigations, they came across footage from CCTV cameras installed in the housing society, which showed Nachare leaving the premises with a bag. When the other servants called him and asked him to return home, he switched off his phone.

Subsequently, unit 2 of the Mumbai crime branch headed by Kiran Aher and including constables Deepak Kokate and Sunil Harad traced the accused to the city’s Zaveri Bazaar area and arrested him. He was visiting the area to return ₹1,000 to one of his friends from whom he had borrowed the money.

“The accused had transferred some money to his village in Ratnagiri district, but we recovered the remaining ₹5.34 lakh from him,” said the police officer. He said earlier too, the accused had found jobs as a house help through contacts and had fled with valuables within a week’s time.