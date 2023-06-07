NAVI MUMBAI

Sanpada police book man for attack on brother

Nearly four days after a 28-year-old man attempted to murder his elder brother, the Sanpada police have been unable to arrest him.

According to police, the accused Monish Patil is habitual at changing the mobile phone sim cards and ever since the crime happened, he has kept his phone switched off. The victim Tejas Patil (30) was sleeping on Saturday morning when at around 9 am, his younger brother Monish and his friend identified as Mahesh, entered the residence at sector 5 in Sanpada and stabbed Tejas on his neck.

“I saw them attacking me and they immediately fled. I immediately took my two-wheeler’s keys and left to the nearest hospital without removing the knife stuck on my neck and also informed my father-in-law about the incident so that in case something happens to me the culprit should be nabbed,” Tejas said.

According to the victim, his brother has been into alcohol and women for a long time and the family had almost disowned him due to his habits. “He wanted his share in the property and since he insisted a lot, we let him sell one property in Sanpada sector 32. Yet, he kept demanding more. None from the family knows where he resides in Navi Mumbai as he keeps changing his place of stay,” Tejas said. Tejas, who provided water tankers had worked on June 3 till 7 am and after he reached home, as he was very sleepy, he forgot the key on the latch of the door. Using the key, the accused could enter the house without hassle. The parents, who stayed in Ulwe too, have now shifted to Sanpada to stay with their elder son for his safety.

Teja’s wife, who is pregnant, had gone to her parent’s house in Ulwe only on June 1. “My brother has an affair with a lady who works in a dance bar and stays in Rajasthan. The police should question her and they can catch hold of him. I am now afraid to go back home and most of the day I keep loitering outside in the fear of getting attacked again. To end this fear, it is very important to get him nabbed at the soonest but I don’t see any positive result from the police’s end,” Tejas alleged.

Meanwhile a police officer from Sanpada police station said, “The accused used to keep on changing his sim cards using his own identity card and sometimes using other’s. Since his phone is switched off, we are unable to get his location.” According to Tejas, his brother had contacted a common friend two days back and the number he used to call has been provided to police.

