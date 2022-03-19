Many tuberculosis cases go undiagnosed during pandemic in Thane, say experts

Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) has recorded an increase in tuberculosis (TB) cases among those between 15 and 36 years of age in the last few years.

Experts attribute it to mental stress, sedentary lifestyle and lack of Vitamin D or exposure to sunlight. However, due to the pandemic, there are fewer TB cases being detected or recorded. Hence, a mobile application will be launched by the civic body soon. This app will help TB patients to achieve a detailed report of their health status and also help keep a track of the medications and follow-up to ensure timely treatment.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Since 2019, we have noticed an increase in TB diagnosis among those in the 15-36 years of age. Most of these are drug resistant TB as these were alarming numbers and due to the ongoing pandemic, many cases were not diagnosed. As Covid and TB have similar symptoms, there could have been instances of misdiagnosis. Hardly 60% of TB patients are being notified during the pandemic,” said Dr Prasad Patil, medical officer, TMC.

As per TMC records, more than 8,000 new TB cases are registered every year. Among these, 1,100 are drug resistant TB. However, since the onset of the pandemic, the detection of TB has lowered drastically. In 2020, a 35% drop in cases was noted with only 5,680 cases recorded in both private and government centres across the city. In 2021, around 7,500 new cases came to the forefront. TMC came out with a campaign in December to increase awareness about TB and initiated a campaign.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Dr. Alpa Dalal, head of Pulmonology at Jupiter Hospital, said, “Although the number of TB notifications has come down, the actual numbers have not reduced. It is the number of reporting that has reduced. Covid and TB have similar symptoms. If one is diagnosed with either TB or Covid, the other diagnosis is missed. Hence, the government had started a campaign to test Covid RT-PCR in all TB patients.

“Also, there has been a huge increase in youngsters suffering from TB post-pandemic. This could be due to mental stress, reluctance to visit a doctor or seek medical help due to the fear of contracting Covid by visiting a hospital. It could also be due to a lack of physical activity and lack of exposure to sunlight leading to Vitamin D deficiency.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

TB APP TO BE LAUNCHED

Meanwhile, on World Tuberculosis Day (March 24), the TMC would be launching Thane’s own TB app for the convenience of patients.

“Just like Covid reports, the detailed report of a TB patient that usually is received only after a month or so will be made available to the respective patient through a login in the application itself. This application will also be used by private and government hospitals to upload the detailed reports, prescriptions and follow up treatments of TB patients,” said Patil.

The app will include informative messages and videos. It will also provide details of the nearby government facilities that provide free blood test, consultation and medication provisions. It is made in both Marathi and English.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Through this application, we want to make available a centralised system through which details of the health of the patients will be made available and moreover reminders for regular follow ups and consultations will also be provided. The app aims at a TB-free Thane city through timely treatment,” added Patil.