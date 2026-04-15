Marathi mandatory for auto, taxi drivers from May 1; unions call it a ‘political diktat’

MUMBAI: From May 1, the state government will make it mandatory for auto-rickshaw and taxi drivers and permit holders to be proficient in Marathi if they want to hold on to their licences.

State transport minister Pratap Sarnaik (Hindustan Times)

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The directive, which will be implemented from Maharashtra Day, was announced by state transport minister Pratap Sarnaik, a senior Shiv Sena leader, on Tuesday. Sarnaik said the Regional Transport Offices (RTO) will launch a verification drive across the state this week. “It will be conducted across its 59 regional and sub-regional offices to ensure drivers can effectively read, write and speak Marathi,” said Sarnaik. Drivers and permit holders found lacking basic Marathi language skills will have their licences and permits cancelled.

In Mumbai, the diktat has effectively politicised the ubiquitous black-and yellow taxi and autorickshaw, long regarded as great levellers in a city that is a melting pot of communities and cultures.

Mumbai has 2.80 lakh auto-rickshaw and 20,000 taxi permit holders, who employ around 5 lakh drivers. At least 70% of them hail from North India. Union leaders warn that the unprovoked diktat could polarise communities, as the Shiv Sena flexes its political muscle, once again projecting itself as the champion of Marathi pride.

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{{^usCountry}} Political observers point out that the Sena, led by deputy chief minister Eknath Shinde, has consistently jockeyed for a larger share of power in the BJP-led Mahayuti government. The new directive is merely another show of strength by the party. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Political observers point out that the Sena, led by deputy chief minister Eknath Shinde, has consistently jockeyed for a larger share of power in the BJP-led Mahayuti government. The new directive is merely another show of strength by the party. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} “This seems to be a serious attempt to politicise the issue considering the Shiv Sena and Sena (UBT) are both trying to prove who is more pro-Marathi. Around 65-70% of permit holders are North Indians, who already gave a language test while applying for permits,” said KK Tiwari, president, BJP Auto and Taxi Cell. He said the BJP-led Mahayuti government should think twice before alienating the North Indian community as it could impact their prospects in the upcoming Uttar Pradesh elections. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “This seems to be a serious attempt to politicise the issue considering the Shiv Sena and Sena (UBT) are both trying to prove who is more pro-Marathi. Around 65-70% of permit holders are North Indians, who already gave a language test while applying for permits,” said KK Tiwari, president, BJP Auto and Taxi Cell. He said the BJP-led Mahayuti government should think twice before alienating the North Indian community as it could impact their prospects in the upcoming Uttar Pradesh elections. {{/usCountry}}

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RTO officials say the new directive on Marathi proficiency merely enforces an existing regulation that requires auto and taxi permit holders and drivers across the country to be proficient in the state language. But why enforce it in Maharashtra now?

A week ago, Sarnaik had launched a drive in Mira-Bhayandar, where permits and domicile certificates of more than 12,000 registered auto and taxi drivers are being scrutinised to ascertain their authenticity. They are also being tested on fluency in Marathi. But the minister is not waiting for the RTO to submit its report – the new directive will be imposed state-wide from May 1 anyway.

Thampi Kurien, president, Mumbai Rickshawmen’s Union, says there is no need to verify the credentials of existing permit holders and drivers as they have already been tested by the RTO on all parameters, including Marathi fluency. “There is every scope to challenge this in court if the government actually starts cancelling licences,” he said.

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Political analyst Abhay Deshpande said the Marathi test for auto and taxi drivers is a plank for the Sena to underline its commitment to the Marathi cause. It is also a way of underlining its identity as being different from that of the BJP.

“The late Ajit Pawar used to emphasise that despite joining the BJP-led alliance, he had not given up the NCP’s secular ideology. Similarly, Shinde and his men are trying to establish that despite being pro-Hindu, they have not given up the Marathi cause and they are the followers of Bal Thackeray, on ground and in the government. This will help Shinde and his party in political conflict with the BJP, which is pushing an aggressive agenda with an eye on the future. Shinde doesn’t want to be seen in the shadow of the BJP but as a leader of the Sena, which has the Marathi cause at its heart,” said Deshpande.

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