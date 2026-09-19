Marathi thriller Gondhal is India’s official entry for Oscars 2027

Mumbai: Gondhal, a critically acclaimed Marathi-language psychological thriller, has been selected as India’s official entry for the 99th Academy Awards in the Best International Feature Film category, the Film Federation of India announced on Friday.

Written and directed by Santosh Davakhar (left), the film is set in rural Maharashtra, where a centuries-old folk ritual known as Gondhal serves as the backdrop for a tense tale of relationships, ambition, and hidden truths.

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Written and directed by Santosh Davakhar, the film is set in rural Maharashtra, where a centuries-old folk ritual known as Gondhal serves as the backdrop for a tense tale of relationships, ambition, and hidden truths.

Actor Ishita Deshmukh plays the lead role in the movie, which also features Kishor Kadam, Yogesh Sohani, Nishad Bhoir, Anuj Prabhu and Dhru Thoke. Veteran composer Ilaiyaraaja has scored music for the film.

The film was picked as India’s submission for the Oscars from a list of 33 films, according to P Sheshadri, chairperson of the selection committee. The contenders included Dhurandhar, Dhurandhar: The Revenge, Haq, Hanuman Ansh, Border 2, Main Vaapas Aaunga, Peddi, and 120 Bahadur.

Gondhal is the fourth Marathi film to be selected as India’s official Oscar entry, after Shwaas (2005), Harishchandrachi Factory (2009) and Court (2015).

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{{^usCountry}} The selection caps a notable festival run for the film. Gondhal had its world premiere at the 56th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa in 2025, where Davakhar won the Silver Peacock for Best Director. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The selection caps a notable festival run for the film. Gondhal had its world premiere at the 56th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa in 2025, where Davakhar won the Silver Peacock for Best Director. {{/usCountry}}

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For Davakhar, 36, the Oscar selection is also the culmination of a deeply personal journey.

Born in Sinnar in Nashik district, Davakhar began working in factories at a young age. While other children were studying, playing or discovering hobbies, he was working long shifts at dyeing and soda factories. He continued his education and completed his graduation and post-graduation in economics. He later worked as a project consultant before moving towards filmmaking.

The idea for Gondhal grew out of his study of Indian cinema and its reception at international film festivals. “I have studied Indian films at international festivals. I found that the perception about Indian films among international juries was often linked to casteism and poverty. In 2016, I realised that I needed to change this perception. I enrolled in FTII (Film and Television Institute of India) for a short film course, studied international cinema and chose Gondhal, our cultural heritage, as the subject,” he said.

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For Davakhar, the Oscar selection is not only about the film but also about the people and culture that shaped it. “We have always looked with immense pride at athletes who represent India at the Olympics. Today, we feel the same emotion as we take Gondhal to a global stage. This is not merely an honour for one film. It is an honour for Indian culture and the folk traditions of Maharashtra,” he said.

The filmmaker also credited the entire team for the film’s journey. “The credit for this success belongs not to me alone, but to the entire Gondhal family. Every artist, technician and colleague worked with sincerity and dedication,” he said.

Gondhal was released in November 2025 and had a modest run at the domestic box office. Following its festival recognition and Oscar selection, the makers are planning to re-release the film in five Indian languages and release it globally.

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“Gondhal was made for the big screen. We want audiences to experience its visuals, sound and cinematic experience in theatres,” Davakhar said.

To be sure, the Oscar selection is India’s submission to the Academy; it does not mean the film has secured an Oscar nomination. The Academy will announce its shortlist in December, followed by the final nominations in January.

No Indian film has won in the Best International Feature Film category, formerly known as Best Foreign Language Film.

Only three films submitted by India have been nominated in the category: Mehmood Khan’s Mother India, Mira Nair’s Salaam Bombay, and Ashutosh Gowarikar’s Lagaan. Deepa Mehta’s Water, starring John Abraham and Lisa Ray, also received a nomination, but it was submitted from Canada.

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The 99th Oscars will be held on Sunday, March 14, 2027.

With inputs from PTI