Massive fire breaks out at chemical factory in Navi Mumbai

ByHT News Desk
Feb 17, 2024 04:22 PM IST

A massive fire broke out at a chemical factory in Navi Mumbai's Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) area on Saturday, sending thick plumes of black smoke billowing into the sky. Several fire tenders rushed to the spot to bring the inferno under control.

A major fire broken out Chemical company at MIDC Pawane in Navi Mumbai(Bachchan Kumar/ HT PHOTO)
A major fire broken out Chemical company at MIDC Pawane in Navi Mumbai(Bachchan Kumar/ HT PHOTO)

According to the reports, the fire broke out at the Sujan chemical factory in the afternoon. The company besides it also caught fire.

No injuries have been reported so far. Authorities have not confirmed the cause of the fire yet.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates

