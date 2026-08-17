Mega upgrade for entertainment capital

MUMBAI: Maharashtra’s entertainment landscape is getting a new script, one that will see Mumbai’s Film City in Goregaon get a massive upgrade, a new film city in Malad and two new dream factories, one each in Nashik and Nagpur district.

iMumbai, India - August 14, 2026: A view of the Film City at Goregaon in mumbai, India, on Friday, August 14, 2026. (Photo by Satish Bate/ Hindustan Times) (Hindustan Times)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The big push comes as states such as Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh roll out ambitious film city projects, incentives and tax breaks to woo filmmakers across the board, especially Bollywood productions. The message is clear: Maharashtra wants to make sure the action doesn’t move elsewhere, and is expanding its film infrastructure to keep the cameras rolling at home.

The redevelopment of Film City in Goregaon is the most ambitious part of the plan. Spread across a sprawling 510 acres on the edge of the eco-sensitive Sanjay Gandhi National Park (SGNP), it has been the heart of the Hindi film, television and the OTT industries ever since it was set up by the state government in the late 1970s. Officially called the Dadasaheb Phalke Chitranagari, its 16 studios and 70 outdoor shooting locations churn out at least 50 films and 20 tv serials a year, clocking an annual turnover of ₹125 crore and a profit of around ₹30 crore..

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} The state now plans to invest ₹3,000 crore to upgrade existing studios, build new studios and sets, develop theme-park facilities, hotels, screening theatres, post-production facilities, among others. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The state now plans to invest ₹3,000 crore to upgrade existing studios, build new studios and sets, develop theme-park facilities, hotels, screening theatres, post-production facilities, among others. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

The plan for Goregaon’s Film City was presented by the Maharashtra Film, Stage and Cultural Development Corporation Limited (MFSCDCL), the nodal body that manages Film City, to chief minister Devendra Fadnavis two weeks ago. The government is preparing a Detailed Project Report and will invite an Expression of Interest before appointing an agency or project management consultant. Models such as Public Private Partnership (PPP) and Build Operate and Transfer (BOT) are being considered.

Growing competition

Government officials involved with the mega-plan said the Maharashtra government realised it would have to offer filmmakers much more due to competition from other states. Uttar Pradesh is developing a large film city in Noida on 120 acres, while neighbouring Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh are also promoting their film sectors. Other regions, including the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, are introducing film policies and incentives to attract production houses. Some states are also offering tax benefits and production-related concessions.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

“As Film City enters its 50th year, the objective is to build on its legacy while preparing it for the next 25-50 years. The vision is to make Maharashtra not only the traditional home of Indian cinema, but also a future-ready global hub for the entire media and entertainment industry, contributing to investment, employment, innovation and the broader vision of Viksit Maharashtra,” said Swati Mhase-Patil, managing director, MFSCDCL.

New film city in Malad

The state also proposes to develop a film city on 150 acres of central government land in Malad. The land is owned by Prasar Bharti and discussions are underway with the Union information and broadcasting ministry (I&B). This filming hub will support, rather than compete with Film City in Goregaon.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

“The new film city is proposed through an agreement between Film City, the state government and the I&B ministry. The government has envisaged modern studios, hospitality infrastructure, tourism projects and will also explore partnerships with leading foreign entities for production and training,” said an MFSCDCL official.

According to Mhase Patil, “Competition from emerging film cities in other states is, in many ways, an opportunity for Maharashtra to raise its game. “Maharashtra has a significant advantage through its established film industry, extensive talent pool, production ecosystem, technical manpower, post-production capabilities, financial institutions, media organisations and Mumbai’s connectivity with national and international markets. Our objective is to build on these strengths rather than compete only on land or infrastructure costs.”

ND Studios overhaul

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

On the outskirts of Mumbai is ND Studios, a film and television production hub once known for its grand sets and where portions of mega-productions such as Jodhaa Akbar and Bajirao Mastani were shot. Spread across 47-acres, it was founded by the late art director Nitin Desai in Karjat but, after his death, was taken over by the state government in 2024. The studio is set for an overhaul under the government’s new plan. A Detailed Project Report is being prepared, after which an EOI will be floated.

Film cities in Nagpur and Nashik

The proposed new film cities in Nagpur and Nashik are at a nascent stage. In Nagpur, the government has taken possession of a 128-acre land parcel in Ramtek in Nagpur district and projects an investment of ₹1,000 crore.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

“The film city will be called Kalidas Chitranagari and we expect it to attract filmmakers not only from Mumbai but also from neighbouring states like Madhya Pradesh and Chhatisgarh,” a government official said.

The proposed film city in Nashik, birthplace of Dadasaheb Phalke, or the father of Indian cinema, will resurrect a plan that has remained in the archives for nearly two decades. A 135-acre land parcel has been identified in Mundegaon village in Igatpuri taluka, and a feasibility study is underway.

Officials said the Nashik facility could focus on newer technologies such as virtual production, AI-assisted filmmaking, animation and other digital technologies, while also catering to smaller filmmakers and regional productions. It is envisioned as one of the specialised facilities supporting large film studios in Mumbai.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

“At the regional level, we are also looking at strengthening the film ecosystem in Nashik and Nagpur, including the development of appropriate production, training, post-production and allied facilities based on local potential and industry demand. The objective is to create a Pan-Maharashtra film ecosystem, enabling filmmakers to access infrastructure across different geographies while generating employment and economic opportunities locally,” said Mhase-Patil.

The plan to enhance Maharashtra’s status as the country’s premier filming hub will also weave in the government-run Indian Institute of Creative Technology (IICT). Announced a year ago and based in Mumbai, the IICT aims to build an AVGC-XR sector focusing on animation, visual effects, gaming, comics and extended reality.

Through the IICT, the government hopes to create a world-class creative ecosystem for production and post-production work in Mumbai. “At present, Indian productions depend on overseas facilities for high-end VFX and other post-production work. The irony is that overseas facilities employ Indian talent because it is cheaper. The proposed institute will train Indian talent and impart globally relevant skills,” said a government official. “Land has been allotted for the facility, which could take two to three years to become operational,” said the official.