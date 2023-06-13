Mentally disabled woman kills roommate in old age home

Navi Mumbai: A 65-year-old mentally disabled woman killed one of his roommates at an old age home in Airoli in the early hours of Monday.

The old age home at sector 4 of Airoli was especially meant for mentally disabled patients, a police officer said, adding, “Three women were kept in one room on the first floor of the building. As per the routine, the warden had checked on them on Sunday night and locked the door from outside and left.”

At around 2am on Monday, the 65-year-old woman attacked her two inmates, said the police officer, adding, “While one of them got afraid and locked herself in the bathroom, the other one could not move. The accused lady bit her badly on her hands, cutting through her veins and then hit her head with a steel plate. She fell unconscious due to the attack.”

On Monday morning, when the warden opened the door to give breakfast, she found the 60-year-old lady unconscious and rushed her to the hospital wherein she was declared dead.

“Being mentally disabled the accused cannot be arrested, and we are yet to decide if she needs to be shifted to an asylum,” senior police inspector Dulba Dhakane from Rabale police station said.

