Messages of 26/11-like attacks came from a Pakistani IP address, say police

The cyber police have found that an internet protocol (IP) address from Pakistan was used to send the WhatsApp messages warning of a repeat of 26/11 terror attacks in the city. While efforts are being made to trace the location, the next task is to solve the mystery behind the names and mobile numbers of 10 people mentioned in the messages. Eight of the 10 names are from Bijnor in Uttar Pradesh while one each belongs to Muzaffarnagar, also in UP, and Haryana.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Initial probe had revealed that the sender had used a UK-based virtual private network. Though the service provider concerned was requested to share the details of the customer there was no response, a police officer said. It was later ascertained that the mobile number from which the messages were sent was also from Pakistan.

Crime branch teams visited Bijnor and Haryana to question the people but could not find anything common or suspicious about them. “Only two of them in Bijnor knew each other, and none of them have any criminal records,” the officer said.

One of the mobile numbers was traced to Virar and was found in the possession of a 26-year-old man, who hails from Bijnor. The man, a barber, had come to Maharashtra in the first week of August and was staying at his relative’s place. He claimed that his number was misused earlier as well to threaten a lawyer, said the crime branch officer, adding that they are verifying his claims.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Several agencies across the country have been alerted and the UP anti-terrorism squad has also been questioning a few people,” the officer added.

On August 20, the threat messages were received on the WhatsApp number of the Mumbai traffic police’s helpline operated from its control room at Worli. The police registered a case under section 506 (2) (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code against unknown persons.

The messages, in Hindi, began coming in at 10.50 pm and claimed that 10 Indians were part of a terror plot that would be worse than 26/11. The person, claiming to be from Pakistan, went on to mention names like Ajmal Amir Kasab, the lone terrorist from the November 2008 terror attacks to be arrested and sentenced to death, as well as recently assassinated Al Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}