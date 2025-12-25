Metro 2B and 9 may open partially, sans political fanfare, before BMC polls

Mumbai: MMRDA’s plan to partially open the two metro routes of 2B (Mandale-Diamond Garden) and 9 (Dahisar East-Kashigaon) with political fanfare on December 25 is off. These two lines are now likely to open less conspicuously days ahead of January 15, the date of the BMC polls. Mumbai, India - April 16, 2025: A view of the new Metro Line 2B track from Mankhurd. The trial run of Metro Line 2B from Mandala to Chembur Metro Station is set to begin in Mumbai, India, on Wednesday, April 16, 2025. (Photo by Satish Bate/ Hindustan Times) (Hindustan Times)

For the last two months, MMRDA officials as well as the state’s political top brass, expecting the electoral code of conduct to be announced by December-end, have been pushing for the two lines to be inaugurated by PM Narendra Modi. However, a go-ahead from the Commissioner of Metro Rail Safety (CMRS) is still awaited.

A source said that for the past three weeks, the CMRS had been visiting the metro lines for inspections and had issued certain points for compliance, which MMRDA was looking into. Another official told Hindustan Times that once these points were complied with in order to secure a safety certificate, the CMRS would conduct another round of visits. This is likely to be the final round, and may happen next week or in the first week of 2026.

One of the two MMRDA officials quoted above said that some civil works were also pending at a couple of stations of Metro 9, including finishing works and a few entry-exit points. “But the metro stations and the route are ready for use by the public,” he said. “Over the course of a few weeks, the civil works will also get completed.”

However, with the model code of conduct now in place, an alternative way is being considered to partially open the two lines sans political leaders. The top brass in MMRDA and the state government are likely to take a call on whether they want the two lines to be opened for the public without any ceremony.

Mumbai Metro 9, an extension of Metro 7, is a 13.58-km elevated corridor connecting Dahisar East with Mira-Bhayandar while Metro 2B is between Andheri West and Mandale in Mankhurd. The portion between Andheri West and Diamond Garden continues to be under construction and will be ready only after a year.