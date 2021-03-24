Metro lines 2A, 7 have potential to create 1.1 million jobs: Study

At a time when the Covid-19 pandemic has resulted in job losses for many, an analysis by the World Resources Institute (WRI) India, showed that the upcoming metro lines — 2A (Dahisar-DN Nagar) and 7 (Dahisar E-Andheri E) — has the potential to create an additional 1.1 million jobs in the city, if the station areas and surroundings are planned accordingly.

The analysis is based on the 2014 economic census of the Central government, which maps establishments across the country. The study states that 1.4 million jobs are located within a one-km buffer of lines 1 (Versova-Andheri-Ghatkopar), 2A and 7. While Metro-1 and western suburban network has a job density of around 26,000 jobs per sqkm, it is relatively lower for 2A (10,500) and 7 (20,700).

“If we consider the average number of jobs per kilometre, located along the western suburban railway line, and assume a similar number of jobs could be accommodated along Metro lines 2A and 7, then an additional 1.1 million more jobs can be attracted in these areas alone,” the analysis conducted by WRI India stated.

While the 11.5km line-1 is already operational, line 2A and 7 is expected to be operational this year.

Madhav Pai, director, WRI India Ross Centre said, “The analysis clearly indicates the massive potential to create more jobs in the city around the upcoming infrastructure by applying the principles of transit-oriented development. This needs good long-term co-ordinated planning and implementation. For instance, with three lines intersecting at Dahisar, the suburb can be developed as a jobs hub in the future.”

To maximise this potential, the analysis also states that the areas around the metro stations must be developed with “a robust street network, transit-supportive land uses and housing, amenities and facilities, and cultural institutions.” The government must look at strengthening last-mile connectivity, integrated ticketing and creating vibrant public spaces near the stations, it adds further.

“We are looking at transit-oriented development around metro stations. We also have a multi-modal integration plan for each of the upcoming metro stations,” a senior official from MMRDA said.

Pankaj Joshi, principal director, urban centre, Mumbai, said, “While it is true that mobility is one of the most important enablers in job creation, there are several other factors that also need to work along with this enabler. This includes housing stock which is affordable, the right policy framework, job satisfaction among several other factors.”