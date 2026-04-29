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Mexican man pleads guilty to impersonating Border Patrol agent to 'disrupt deportation missions'

Mexican man pleads guilty to impersonating Border Patrol agent to 'disrupt deportation missions'

Published on: Apr 29, 2026 05:56 am IST
AP |
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SAN DIEGO — A Mexican man in the United States has pleaded guilty to impersonating a Border Patrol agent and following federal immigration officers to divert them while they were out on immigration enforcement missions in Southern California.

Mexican man pleads guilty to impersonating Border Patrol agent to 'disrupt deportation missions'

Jamie Ernesto Alvarez-Gonzalez admitted to following a Border Patrol agent on Jan. 8 while he was driving in a neighborhood in San Diego, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of California.

Prosecutors said Alvarez-Gonzalez’s black Ford F-150, a model also used by undercover federal officers, had a license plate with federal truck written on the frame in small letters, though the word federal was misspelled. He put a Border Patrol sticker in the windshield and non-working radio communications antennae on the roof, according to the complaint. Handcuffs were hung from the rearview mirror.

The agent aborted his mission when he saw Alvarez-Gonzalez following him, falsely believing other agents were responding, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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