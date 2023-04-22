4.4-cr Juhu flat up for sale in Mhada lottery

Mumbai: For the first time since the pandemic, the Maharashtra Housing Area and Development Authority (Mhada) will come out with its lottery schemes for 3,820 flats located across the city. Not all apartments in the scheme are in the low-cost category, the costliest among them are located in the city’s plushest neighbourhood - Juhu - where a flat comes with a price tag of ₹4.38 crore which has a current market price of ₹12 crore.

For the lower middle class, there are 1007 houses located in Mulund, Goregaon, Ghatkopar, Vikhroli, Mankhurd, Malad. The best flats in the LIG category are in Pant Nagar Embassy Society where there are 31 flats for LIG. This property is located just five minutes away from Ghatkopar station (HT Archives)

Milind Borikar, chief officer of the Mumbai Housing and Area Development Board- a Mhada division said, “We are finalising the rates for flats. The best in the lot are flats in Juhu and the largest is approximately 1,100 square feet. Our costs are closer to ready reckoner rates and approximately 10% more.’’ Mhada is making available a total of 3,820 flats.

There are 28 HIG flats in Juhu Vikrant Society at Juhu Vile Parle Development Scheme (JVPD), 13 MIG flats in Ideal apartments at JVPD, one MIG flat in Juhu Vikrant, 17 MIG flats in Nityanand Nagar, Andheri East, four MIG flats in Tulip society in JVPD. Most flats in Juhu are ones which have come to MHADA in a scheme where builders have to give housing stock to MHADA during redevelopment. MHADA has 56 colonies in Mumbai and greenfield projects are possible in very few places now.

In the island city, there are four HIG flats in the City View building in Lower Parel, two HIG flats in Heritage apartment in Sion, one HIG house in Pratiksha Nagar in Sion, 64 HIG houses in Tunga village of Powai and 17 HIG houses in Shimpoli in Kandivali. In all, there are 116 houses for higher-income groups and 85 houses in the middle-income group. The houses for MIG are located in Unnat Nagar in Goregaon, Mahavir Nagar in Kandivali, JVPD, Shell colony, Andheri, Powai and Chandivali.

The largest lot for the economically weaker section will be at Pahadi village in Goregaon where 1770 flats will be sold to the poor. In Antop Hill area, 418 houses will be sold for EWS and 424 houses will be sold for EWS in Kannamwar Nagar in Vikhroli East. In all, there will be 2,612 flats for the EWS.

With repeated complaints of malpractices, Mhada has changed its rules of the lottery system for the distribution of flats and applicants will have to give their documents at the time of applying, unlike the earlier system of giving documents after getting selected in the lottery system.

A senior Mhada officer said, “We have decided to reduce the human interface in the lottery system. Earlier, there was a lot of human interference in the verification of documents and now this has been eliminated. Only those applicants whose papers are complete can take part in the lottery. Earlier, there used to be a waiting list which used to go on for years and there used to be malpractices.”

Now, applicants need to give PAN and Aadhaar Card after which a login will be created and a domicile certificate and income certificate (IT returns or tahsildar certificate on income) will have to be given. Only after this category of flats, i.e. economically weaker, lower, middle and higher groups flats where applicants can apply will be decided. MHADA has a lot of reservations like SC/ST/ex-servicemen/press/MHADA employees/freedom fighter and these certificates will also have to be taken at the time of application, an official said.

Earlier, MHADA used to take up to 20 to 21 documents at the time of verification. Now domicile certificates issued after 2018 will be eligible. Domicile certificates decide the stay of a person in the state.

