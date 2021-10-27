MH-CET results: 28 students score 100 percentile across PCM and PCB categories

Results for the state common entrance test (MHT-CET) were announced on Wednesday evening and 28 students from across Maharashtra have emerged as toppers at cent percentile. Kolhapur’s Tapan Chiknis and Mumbai’s Dishie Vinchhi were the male and female toppers in the physics-chemistry-maths (PCM) category whereas Fatema Ayman and Aniruddha Ainwale, both from Nanded, were the female and male toppers in the physics-chemistry-biology (PCB) category this year.

State minister for higher and technical education, Uday Samant, on Wednesday tweeted news of the results. “MHT-CET 2021 results will be announced online and students can check their individual scores on the official CET website post 7pm,” tweeted Samant.

17-year-old Neeraja Patil had already made her mark in the Joint Entrance Examination-Advanced (JEE-Adv) by bagging the first rank among female candidates in Maharashtra. She managed to score 100 percentile in MH-CET as well. “My focus was mainly on JEE exams because I eventually want to bag a seat in the computer science department of IIT-Bombay, but I had prepared for the CET exam as well and I’m happy with the results,” said Patil, a resident of Santacruz. Patil is one of 11 students who scored cent percentile in the physics-chemistry-maths (PCM) category.

Of the 228,100 students who have registered for the PCM exam, 192,000 appeared for the exam. Similarly, of the 276,000 who registered for the PCB exam, 222, 000 students appeared for the exam in September this year. According to figures shared by the state CET cell, 180,000 out of these were female candidates and 234,000 were male candidates.

In August this year, the state government announced that CET exams will take place in two phases and will be conducted over a week in both sessions to avoid malpractices and ensure social distancing. The total number of exam centres were also doubled this year from 190-odd to over 300 exam centres across the state.

For years now, engineering course across institutes and states has witnessed a dip in interest among students. This year, figures released by the state CET cell revealed that the total registrations for the exam this year stood at 500,000, nearly fifty thousand lower than the numbers registered in 2020. Of those registered, 414,000 students finally appeared for the exam in September.

“One of the reasons for a large number of registered students to not appear for the exam was because many competitive exams were scheduled at the same dates. It’s unfair to expect students to appear for such difficult exams around the same time,” said Anuradha Patel, mother of an engineering aspirant.

18-year old Nikita Maurya bagged the 14th position in the PCB category in the state this year. She’s among the top 28 students scoring a 100 percentile in the exam. “I appeared for the state CET as well as the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET-UG) this year. I’m currently waiting for the NEET-UG results and really hope to get through a medical institute in the city,” said Maurya, who stands overall on the 14th position in PCB category.

Janam Khandelwal, 19, has bagged the 10th position in the PCM category and is hoping to be allotted a seat in one of the top engineering institutes in the city. “I have appeared for JEE as well as CET, but my score on CET is better so I’m looking forward to the admissions process,” said Janam, a resident of Bhayandar.