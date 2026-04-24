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Migrant labourer held for killing his first wife in Maharashtra’s Palghar district

Migrant labourer held for killing his first wife in Maharashtra’s Palghar district

Updated on: Apr 24, 2026 10:13 am IST
PTI |
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Palghar, A migrant labourer who had fled with his second wife and children after allegedly killing his first wife at a construction site in Maharashtra's Palghar district was arrested in Navi Mumbai, police have said.

Migrant labourer held for killing his first wife in Maharashtra’s Palghar district

Accused Munna Bramhadev Yadav committed the crime after a dispute over the victim's alleged extramarital relationship, police said. Yadav's second wife has also been taken into custody in connection with the murder, they said.

Victim Aarti, alias Sapna Kumari , and the accused, who hail from Bihar, were part of a family of migrant labourers who work and live at the under-construction building in the Virar area, he said.

Yadav, along with his two wives and children, had come to the area on April 17. The building contractor began searching for Yadav when he failed to show up at work on April 21.

The contractor subsequently found Aarti's body with injury marks and called the cops, said Deputy Commissioner of Police Suhas Bawache at a press conference on Thursday.

 
maharashtra palghar murder
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