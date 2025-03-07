Menu Explore
Mira Bhayander gets new commissioner

ByYogesh Naik
Mar 07, 2025 07:26 AM IST

Radhabinod Sharma was earlier joint commissioner with the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Aut

Mumbai: Radhabinod Sharma, a 2012 batch Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer, has been posted as commissioner of Mira Bhayander Municipal Corporation.

Radhabinod Sharma
Radhabinod Sharma

Sharma was earlier joint commissioner with the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA), and his transfer is in line with chief minister Devendra Fadnavis’ decision to keep promotee IAS officers away from satellite towns of Mumbai. The chief minister had earlier posted Anmol Sagar in the Bhiwandi Nizampur Corporation and Manisha Awhale in Ulhasnagar.

While MMR is the home turf of deputy chief minister Eknath Shinde, Fadnavis has been making inroads via key appointments. Soon, changes are also planned in MMRDA, Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) and City Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO).

The state government has also shifted Vaidehi Ranade out of MSRDC within a month of her appointment as joint managing director. Since some contractual officers employed by the earlier government created impediments in Ranade’s working, she has now been posted as chief executive officer of the Ratnagiri zilla parishad.

MJ Pradip Chandren, another officer of 2012 batch IAS officer, has been posted as additional municipal commissioner, Pune Municipal Corporation while Pankaj Ashiya, collector of Yavatmal, has been posted as collector of Ahilyanagar.

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
