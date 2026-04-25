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Mithi desilting fraud:HC grants bail to Virgo CEO, citing lack of evidence

The court said the evidence on record does not appear to support the prosecution’s allegations against him and ordered him to be released on a bail bond of ₹30,000

Published on: Apr 25, 2026 04:14 am IST
By Karuna Nidhi
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MUMBAI: The Bombay High Court on Wednesday granted bail to Ketan Kadam, CEO of Virgo Specialties Pvt Ltd, arrested in connection with the alleged 65.54-crore fraud in the execution of contracts for desilting Mumbai’s Mithi River. The court said the evidence on record does not appear to support the prosecution’s allegations against him and ordered him to be released on a bail bond of 30,000.

Mithi desilting fraud:HC grants bail to Virgo CEO, citing lack of evidence

Kadam and his director Jay Joshi were among the 13 people booked by the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Mumbai Police in May last year for their alleged role in the fraud. The accused include three civic officials, three intermediaries, five private contractors, and two company executives.

According to the police, the case involved inflated tenders and financial irregularities, among other corrupt practices linked to the desilting contracts awarded between 2019 and 2024. Police found that several contractors had submitted false memoranda of understanding (MoUs) and certain properties were shown as designated dumping sites.

The MOUs were found to be forged, which indicated that Kadam’s company claimed to have provided the contractors with two machines for the desilting work, but the machines had not even been procured, and the bill amounts were claimed without any work, police said.

The bench highlighted that since it is clear that the corporation permitted the contractors to engage services of others for providing machines to execute the work, “it cannot be said on the face of it that any illegality has been committed by the applicant (Kadam) and his company by providing such machines to the contractors”.

Additionally, the court said Kadam cannot be kept in custody by way of pre-trial imprisonment. “Applicant has no criminal history, he is not likely to flee from justice,” the bench concluded and ordered his release on bail on furnishing a personal bond of 30,000 and sureties of the same amount.

 
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