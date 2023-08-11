Jalgaon MLA threatens journalist, his supporters beat him up

Mumbai In another incident involving an MLA with the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, supporters of MLA Kishore Patil thrashed a local journalist Sandeep Mahajan at Pachora in Jalgaon district following a dispute between the two over a news article.

Last week, Patil had allegedly abused and threatened Mahajan on the phone for criticising the chief minister in a news report related to the assault on an eight-year-old girl. After an audio recording went viral, Patil accepted that he had abused Mahajan.

After Mahajan alleged that supporters of Patil thrashed him over the news coverage, journalist associations across the state including ‘Mantralaya and Vidhimandal Vartahar Sangh’ condemned the incident and demanded action on MLA Patil. There was no reaction from Shinde, or Fadnavis who heads the home department.

Krishna Hegde, Shiv Sena spokesperson said, “The incident took place as supporters of MLA Kishore Patil were angry due to constant negative reporting but we respect the freedom of the press.”

“Supporters of MLA Kishore Patil thrashed a journalist. What action is the police taking? The Shinde-Fadnavis government has failed to maintain law and order in the state,” said Atul Londhe, chief spokesperson of Congress.