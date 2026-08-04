MUMBAI: Visitors to Bandra Fort could soon have a new vantage point over the Arabian Sea as the Maharashtra Maritime Board (MMB) is planning to construct watch deck overlooking the Bandra-Worli Sea Link, the upcoming Versova-Bandra Sea Link and the Worli-Dadar coastline. This is part of a ₹17.85-crore project to strengthen the fort’s rapidly eroding waterfront, officials said.

MMB plans Bandra Fort viewing deck, ₹17.85-crore coastal protection project

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Following the popularity of the Girgaum and Dadar Chowpatty, Bandra Fort could be the next city’s waterfront to get a public viewing deck. The proposed deck, measuring about 37 metres by 26.5 metres, will be linked to the promenade by a 42-metre access ramp and built on precast concrete piles.

The project also includes reinforcing nearly 370 metres of the existing seawall, which has suffered erosion, displaced armour stones and cavities beneath sections of the promenade because of years of tidal action and harsh monsoons.

“A crown wall and drainage openings are also proposed to control wave overtopping,” said a senior officer associated with the project. “The estimated capital cost of the project is ₹17.85 crore, and construction is proposed during the non-monsoon period over approximately nine months.”

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{{^usCountry}} MMB Officials said IIT Bombay had studied the seawall and given a report on the strengthening plan. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} MMB Officials said IIT Bombay had studied the seawall and given a report on the strengthening plan. {{/usCountry}}

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However, the proposal has drawn questions from the Bandra Bandstand Residents Trust (BBRT), which said it had not been informed about the viewing deck.

“Strengthening these structures is essential for ensuring public safety and preserving the stability of the shoreline,” Usha Chandrashekhar a trustee of Bandra Bandstand residents trust said.

“We are not aware of the viewing deck and where it is intended to be built. BBRT has been permitted to maintain only the promenade. In recent months MMB is laying restrictions on BBRT to put up signages on the promenade for better maintenance such as no hawking, no littering , no food, no pets etc making it very difficult for BBRT to keep the place clean.”

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She further added that the organisation was concerned that the MMB appeared to be prioritising commercialisation of the waterfront over conservation.