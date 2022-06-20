MMRDA official fined 50,000 for felling 429 trees in Dahanu eco-sensitive zone

An executive engineer with the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) has been fined ₹50,000 for ordering to fell 429 trees in the Dahanu eco-sensitive zone (ESZ) without taking permission either from the Dahanu Taluka Environment Protection Authority (DTEPA), the forest department, or the Maharashtra State Tree Authority.

The trees were cut between February and March, to make way for a pipeline that will supply 403 millions of litre per day (MLD) of potable water from Surya dam in Jawhar taluka, Palghar, to the households in Vasai-Virar, Mira-Bhayander, and 27 villages on the western fringe of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region. The pipeline is expected to be commissioned by October 2022 for Vasai-Virar and the 27 villages, and by April 2023 for Mira-Bhayander.

The DTEPA, a governing body constituted by the Centre to regulate development projects in the area, had in November 2020 given the go-ahead to the pipeline project in Dahanu ESZ, with permission to fell 1,060 trees.

However, earlier this year, executive engineer H S Sonawane, who is overseeing the project, ordered to fell an additional 429 trees in the pipeline’s alignment without obtaining clearances from the authorities.

The DTEPA at a meeting on June 13 came down heavily on the MMRDA official for violating environmental rules, but allowed the pipeline work to continue.

“[Sonawane] said that in addition [to 1,060 trees] 429 trees had been cut for which this authority was not made aware of. He also said he had sought an estimate from the forest department for the 429 trees but there was no response. The 429 trees were cut in February-March without prior permission from this authority. [Sonawane] then submitted that the citizens had been pressuring the authorities as there was no regular supply of drinking water. Therefore, he may be allowed to complete the project,” an order authored by justice (retd.) Arun Chaudhuri, DTEPA chairman, said.

Sonawane confirmed this development to HT over the phone. “Yes, I have been fined personally for ordering to fell 429 trees. This was necessary, keeping in mind the public importance of the project. There is a 227 MLD deficit in the supply to Vasai-Virar and Mira-Bhayander at present. I will appeal to the DTEPA to reconsider its decision.”

The June 13 order also said, “There appears to be extraordinary enthusiasm on the part of Sonawane to cut an additional 429 trees. This authority therefore is inclined to penalise Sonawane by asking him to pay ₹50,000 from his salary to the DTEPA.” He has been instructed to make the payment by June 23.