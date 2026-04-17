MUMBAI: The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA), which is constructing a tunnel linking Orange Gate to Marine Drive, has introduced a design change that will see the underground corridor ending, not near Wankhede Stadium, as originally planned, but near the PM Hindu Swimming Bath & Boat Club, popularly called Mafatlal Swimming Pool, near Girgaum Chowpatty.

MMRDA plans to extend south Mumbai’s underground tunnel to Girgaum Chowpatty

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A proposal on the proposed extension, whose cost is yet to be assessed, has been submitted to the Maharashtra Coastal Zone Management Authority (MCZMA). It is expected to green-light the plan during a review meeting on Friday.

The ₹7,500-crore project had been cleared by the MCZMA in 2024; now the government agency is seeking the go-ahead for the tunnel’s extension. It is the only clearance required for the revised project.

The note prepared by MMRDA said the end point of the tunnel is being pushed further north based on a recommendation by chief minister Devendra Fadnavis. The reason, government sources said, is to avoid traffic congestion along the Queen’s Neckalce, the iconic sweep along the South Mumbai waterfront.

The tunnel from Orange Gate near Mumbai’s eastern waterfront, to Girgaum Chowpatty on the city’s western shore, will facilitate east-west traffic movement in South Mumbai. It aims to improve connectivity between the Eastern Freeway and Atal Setu, and the Coastal Road, slashing the east-west commute from Orange gate to Girgaum Chowpatty from 45 minutes to 5 minutes.

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{{^usCountry}} The tunnel will also reduce the traffic congestion at SV Patel Road. It will serve as a key link between Sewri and Worli, and Worli and Bandra. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The tunnel will also reduce the traffic congestion at SV Patel Road. It will serve as a key link between Sewri and Worli, and Worli and Bandra. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} According to MMRDA’s note submitted to the MCZMA, the contractor, Larsen & Toubro Ltd, Mumbai, asked the National Institute of Oceanography to undertake numerical modelling and assess the hydrodynamic, sediment transport, and shoreline change impacts of the proposed expansion, and to recommend suitable mitigation measures for the surrounding coastal area. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to MMRDA’s note submitted to the MCZMA, the contractor, Larsen & Toubro Ltd, Mumbai, asked the National Institute of Oceanography to undertake numerical modelling and assess the hydrodynamic, sediment transport, and shoreline change impacts of the proposed expansion, and to recommend suitable mitigation measures for the surrounding coastal area. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} MMRDA officials refused to comment on the matter, saying they would speak only after clearance is granted. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} MMRDA officials refused to comment on the matter, saying they would speak only after clearance is granted. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The note also says that according to current traffic projections, the tunnel’s design would result in significant vehicular congestion at Marine Drive due to a surge in tunnel exit traffic. The existing lanes will not be able to handle this surge in traffic. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The note also says that according to current traffic projections, the tunnel’s design would result in significant vehicular congestion at Marine Drive due to a surge in tunnel exit traffic. The existing lanes will not be able to handle this surge in traffic. {{/usCountry}}

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The only viable engineering solution, given landward constraints, is to extend the roadway towards the sea. A promenade extension would also enhance public realm access, the note adds.

However, any expansion in the number of lanes, or the promenade, at Marine Drive would be taken up in Phase Two of the project. This proposed expansion envisions the addition of six lanes, three in each direction, from the Princess Street flyover to B D Somani Chowk, but traffic studies are yet to be done and clearances sought.

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