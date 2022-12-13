MMRTA to prohibit use of tariff cards, urges to recalibrate meter by Jan 15

Mumbai: The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Transport Authority (MMRTA) will prohibit the usage of tariff cards in the city and has directed all auto and taxi drivers to adhere to the January 15 deadline for meter recalibration. To date, only 55% of auto-rickshaws and taxis in the city recalibrated their meters.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Considering the delays, and ongoing festive season rush we have extended the deadline quite a few times. This is the final order and we will ensure tariff cards are not permissible to be used after January 15,” said a senior Regional Transport Office (RTO) official. “We have already extended the last day for recalibration by 45 days, it was supposed to be November 30 and is January 15 now. We are giving more time for autos and taxis to recalibrate as the calibration process was delayed and started by October 16.

Meanwhile, taxi unions have also asked all drivers to complete the calibration at the earliest. “We have shared information that tariff cards will not be permissible with all drivers associated with the union,” said AL Quadros, general secretary, Mumbai Taximen’s Union.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Auto and taxi fares were increased by ₹2 and ₹3 respectively by RTO from October 1. However, the delay in getting chips led to the calibration process starting only on October 16.