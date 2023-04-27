Raj gets candid about state politicos in interview with Amruta

Calling Eknath Shinde a “temporary” chief minister, MNS chief Raj Thackeray on Wednesday said the former “must be cautious”.

Mumbai, India - April 26, 2023: NCP leader MP Amol Kolhe, MNS chief Raj Thackeray and Amruta Fadnavis interact during the Lokmat Maharashtrian of the Year Awards 2023, at NSCI Dome, Worli, in Mumbai, India, on Wednesday, April 26, 2023. (Photo by Bhushan Koyande/HT Photo) (HT PHOTO)

About his cousin Uddhav and nephew, Aaditya, he said they were svavambhu (self-existing). The MNS chief, however, said he would not like to comment on whether he would have allowed legislators to leave the Shiv Sena if he were the party chief.

Thackeray was fielding rapid fire questions from Amruta Fadnavis, wife of deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis, and NCP MP Amol Kolhe at the Lokmat Maharashtrian of the Year award ceremony in Worli.

Asked about his opinion of NCP leader Ajit Pawar, Thackeray said he must pay attention to his uncle Sharad Pawar.

The MNS chief further said people laughed at him when he alleged that lapses by the Central government led to the 2019 Pulwama attack. Now the former Jammu and Kashmir Governor, Satya Pal Malik, made similar allegations, Thackeray added.

