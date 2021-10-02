Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
MNS demands repair of potholes in Navi Mumbai
mumbai news

MNS demands repair of potholes in Navi Mumbai

Published on Oct 02, 2021 05:49 PM IST
The Navi Mumbai unit of MNS has threatened to name potholes in the city after the civic officials if they are not repaired in a couple of days. (HT PHOTO)
By G. Mohiuddin Jeddy, Navi Mumbai

The Navi Mumbai unit of MNS has threatened to name potholes in the city after the municipal commissioner, city engineer, and executive engineer if they are not repaired in a couple of days.

MNS Navi Mumbai chief, Gajanan Kale, said, “The modern city of Navi Mumbai is full of potholes in internal roads as well as the main roads. There have been several instances of mishaps. This is playing with the lives of the people. We have warned the administration that if the potholes are not filled immediately, we will name them after the municipal commissioner, city engineer and executive engineer.”

