MNS protests against proposed hike in toll charges at Thane plaza

The Maharashtra Navanirman Sena (MNS) Thane unit on Wednesday staged a protest at the Thane-Mulund highway toll plaza demanding a reduction in the toll charges scheduled to increase from October 1.

The toll charges are scheduled to increase from ₹40 to ₹45 for cars/jeeps, from ₹65 to ₹75 for light motor vehicles/tempos, from ₹130 to ₹150 for buses/trucks and from ₹160 to ₹190 for multi-axle vehicles. The toll charges were previously revised in 2020.

“BJP had made tall promises of toll-free Maharashtra before elections and huge hoardings were put up. Instead, they are now increasing the toll charges, let alone making the entry in and out of Mumbai toll-free,” said Avinash Jadhav, MNS Thane city unit president.

Jadhav, along with MNS leader Ravindra More, and around 15-20 party activists also checked the conditions of the washroom. Jadhav said a clean washroom and an ambulance must be available at all times at any toll plaza, but the ambulance was not stationed and the washroom was in pathetic condition.

Slamming the government, he said, “We are spending our petrol and paying the tolls, and yet have to wait for around 15 minutes to do so. This is absolutely not done. The current chief minister is from Thane, and hopefully, he will care for the citizens. If the charges are increased, they will have to deal with the consequences,”

Bhupal Vadhekar of MEP Infrastructure, the toll operator, assured the activists that their concerns will be conveyed to the company.

Jadhav and others were arrested and taken to Navghar police station, where they sat on protest. “The current government is perhaps against protestors. We are being arrested for protesting peacefully. We did nothing wrong. The government is literally playing with Thanekars’ emotions,” Jadhav said.

