Mock drills, spreading awareness to mark National Fire Service Day in Navi

Over the next three days, Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) fire department will be conducting an extensive awareness campaign on following fire safety norms.

As a part of the weeklong National Fire Service Day, observed from April 14-20, NMMC will organise various public interactive activities including mock drills, distribution of pamphlets describing basic measures to avert fire incidents, demonstration on using fire extinguishers, etc.

“After a gap of two years, a weeklong fire safety week is being conducted. Fire officers have been instructed to conduct as many awareness programmes as possible in residential and commercial areas. Each of the fire stations are required to visit at least two big residential complexes to give demonstrations on ways to tackle fire outbreak from cylinders and the ways to use fire extinguishers,” said the deputy municipal commissioner (fire), Shirish Aradhwad.

This year, the theme for the safety week is – Learn Fire Safety, Increase Productivity.

Over the week, hundreds of pamphlets have been distributed informing about the safety measures to be followed on a day-to-day basis. Banners informing about the safety week were placed on Navi Mumbai Municipal Transport (NMMT) buses. Some of the points covered are not to throw burning cigarette butt, making it a habit to switch off the regulator of cylinders, avoid connecting multiple gadgets onto one single plug to prevent short circuit of electricity, to douse fire, use gunny bags or sand etc.

“Small precautionary measures can avert major fire incidents and these aspects are being shared among the residents through the fire safety week. Major threats of fire are usually caused due to short circuit, therefore housing societies as well as commercial establishments are being asked to get their electric wires and connections audited. Through mock drills, fire stations are demonstrating the manner in rescue operations as well as the correct manner of dousing fire using extinguishers and even with the help of gunny sacks and sand can be seen in the next few days,” said divisional fire officer, P Jadhav. Citizens are being asked to avoid taking short cuts when it comes to fire safety.