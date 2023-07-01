CSMT revamp to begin post monsoon

Mumbai: The modernisation of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) will begin after the monsoon, Central Railway (CR) officials said.

The first step of the plans to convert CSMT into a mass transit hub called railopolis will involve shifting the CR’s Mumbai Division office to a new building on the station premises, the official added. Previously, it was planned to shift them to Byculla.

Naresh Lalwani, general manager, CR, “We will start the work after the rains. As part of the redevelopment, we will shift some rail offices next to platform 18. Space for the same has been identified.”

Sources said the physical work is likely to commence by September or October with the construction of new rail offices. Once ready, existing offices will be shifted there. The work is going on as per schedule, the officials added.

While CSMT will be the first railway station in the country to undergo complete redevelopment, no major changes will be made to its gothic-style heritage building.

The revamp project involves transforming the piecemeal annex developments at different times in the last 70 years. The heritage station will house a spacious roof plaza, a food court, waiting lounge, children’s play area and a designated space for local products, etc. The redevelopment has been planned to decongest the southern heritage node of the terminus, augment facilities, better multimodal integration and conserve and restore the iconic structure to its past glory.

In the grand scheme of things, the redeveloped station will be a point of conjunction for various transit modes. It will hold residential and commercial offices with a built-up area of 2.54 lakh square metre. The suburban rail line at the terminus is likely to be joined by subways and FOBs to connect it with Colaba-Bandra-Seepz Metro 3 and Wadala-CSMT Metro-11 as well.

The Rail Land Development Authority (RLDA) is the nodal agency for the project. The contract for redevelopment has been awarded to Ahluwalia Contracts, who emerged as the lowest bidder at ₹2,450 crore.

Earlier, chief minister Eknath Shinde on June 27, the day of the inaugural run of the Madgaon-Mumbai Vande Bharat Express, also mentioned that the modernisation of this UNESCO World Heritage site is going as planned.

The target for completion of the project is around four years. Being one of the oldest and busiest railway stations in the county that caters to more than 10 lakh passengers every day, it has 18 platforms, of which seven are for suburban services and the rest for long-distance trains.

