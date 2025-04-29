Menu Explore
Monday blues for commuters at WEH

ByAteeq Shaikh, Megha Sood, Mumbai
Apr 29, 2025 08:52 AM IST

A 20-km traffic jam on the WEH caused frustration for morning commuters due to ongoing resurfacing work, expected to continue until next Sunday.

: A 20-km traffic jam on the southbound section of the Western Express Highway (WEH) had drivers, many of them rushing to work, honking their frustrations on the road on Monday morning.

Mumbai, India. 28, 2025: On Monday, heavy traffic was on the Western Express Highway between Santacruz and Andheri due to the Santacruz flyover repair by MSRDC. Mumbai, India. Apr 28, 2025. (Photo by Raju Shinde/HT Photo) (Hindustan Times)
Mumbai, India. 28, 2025: On Monday, heavy traffic was on the Western Express Highway between Santacruz and Andheri due to the Santacruz flyover repair by MSRDC. Mumbai, India. Apr 28, 2025. (Photo by Raju Shinde/HT Photo) (Hindustan Times)

The congestion began at Dahisar Check Naka and later from Borivali right up to the Vakola flyover.

For about 10 days now, the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) is resurfacing the road on the Vakola flyover.

This, commuters think, is slowing traffic movement up to the WEH. MSRDC officials, however, said they do not work during the day hours and blamed other agencies who carry out development works.

Anil Kumbhare, deputy commissioner of police (traffic), said the southbound work is almost complete and commuters may have to face traffic snarls till the work is complete next Sunday.

On Monday morning, he said, five vehicles had piled up in Andheri in peak hours.

It took officials 45 hours to clear the damaged vehicles, leading to an hour-long jam for the commuters during peak hours.

News / Cities / Mumbai / Monday blues for commuters at WEH
