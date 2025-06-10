Search Search
Tuesday, Jun 10, 2025
Monsoon to revive in state from June 13: IMD

ByHT Correspondent
Jun 10, 2025 08:02 AM IST

Mumbai's monsoon, which started on May 26, is currently inactive but expected to revive on June 13, with alerts issued for several regions.

Mumbai: After the India Meteorological Department (IMD) declared the early onset of monsoon on May 26, the city has been experiencing a lull period. The monsoon is set to revive on June 13 as per the weather forecast on Monday.

“Monsoon is not always active; it has dormant periods which the Indian peninsular region is currently experiencing,” said Sushma Nair, scientist at IMD. While there were intermittent spells of showers, the monsoon was majorly inactive, which is now expected to revive on June 13 across the peninsular region, she added.

Sindhudurg, Kolhapur and Ghats of Kolhapur on the southern end are cautioned under orange alert, while yellow alert has been declared in Thane, Raigad and Pune on June 13.

Since June 1, the weather observatory in Santacruz has logged 87.5mm of rainfall while the coastal observatory in Colaba has logged 82.4mm of rainfall.

“A trough that runs from North Tamil Nadu to South Maharashtra coast across interior Karnataka will bring in the rains and is expected to intensify further,” Nair said.

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai.
