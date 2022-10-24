Monsoon withdraws from Mumbai

Mumbai: The southwest monsoon on Sunday withdrew from Mumbai – 15 days after its official date of withdrawal – the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has confirmed. The withdrawal has taken place across Maharashtra and the surrounding Konkan region. Last year, the withdrawal of the monsoon over Mumbai occurred on October 14.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Satellite images indicate a significant depletion of moisture from the entire state of Maharashtra. We can conclusively say that the monsoon season in India has ended, and the coming days of Diwali festivities will be dry,” said Anupam Kashyapi, head of the weather forecasting division at the India Meteorological Department (IMD) in Pune.

The weather in Mumbai over the past week or so has been dry and muggy through the day, but nights have been cooler due to the delayed withdrawal of the monsoon. “Dry air has started blowing over the city and the minimum temperature will fall in the next few days. From around 20 degrees Celsius, it could drop to around 17 degrees Celsius by late October, early November,” said a meteorologist with the IMD’s regional forecasting centre in Mumbai.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Mumbai received a total of 2,658.3mm of rainfall this year, in the four months. Though this is 15% above the adjusted seasonal normal of 2,305mm, it marks the city’s driest monsoon in four years. Last year, the city received 3,162.7mm of rain, a 30.27% departure from the long-period average, and followed 2020’s seasonal total of 3,017.5 mm, as per the met department’s monitoring station in Santacruz.

This year, the city saw just one ‘extremely heavy’ rainfall day, receiving 224mm in 24 hours between July 1 and July 2, at the India Meteorological Department’s observatory in Colaba; as against three extremely heavy rainfall days last year (when the city received more than 204.5mm in 24-hours).