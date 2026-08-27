Morbe dam 93% full, NMMC to lift 10% water cut from Sept 4

Navi Mumbai: Navi Mumbai residents will get relief from the 10% water cut from Gokulashtami on September 4, with the NMMC deciding to restore regular supply after storage in Morbe dam rose to 93% following sustained monsoon rainfall.

Navi Mumbai, India - August 3, 2018: Jalpuja at Morbe Dam in Raigad, India, on Friday, August 3, 2018. (Photo by Bachchan Kumar/ Hindustan Times) (Hindustan Times)

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Mayor Sujata Patil announced the decision on Wednesday at a review meeting on preparations for Ganeshotsav. “The current water cut is being cancelled from Gokulashtami so that citizens, especially women, do not face any problems during the festival,” she said.

The NMMC had imposed the 10% cut across Navi Mumbai on May 22 amid concerns over extreme heat, El Niño and declining water reserves. At the time, usable stock in Morbe dam, the city’s principal source of drinking water, had fallen to 19.11%.

The civic body later introduced rotational evening supply shutdowns twice a week to conserve water. Belapur and Vashi had shutdowns on Mondays and Thursdays; Nerul and Koparkhairane on Tuesdays and Saturdays; Turbhe and Ghansoli on Wednesdays and Sundays; and Airoli on Fridays.

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{{^usCountry}} With the dam now 93% full, the NMMC will restore regular supply from Gokulashtami. Morbe is the city’s principal source of drinking water, making the improvement in storage particularly significant ahead of the festive season. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} With the dam now 93% full, the NMMC will restore regular supply from Gokulashtami. Morbe is the city’s principal source of drinking water, making the improvement in storage particularly significant ahead of the festive season. {{/usCountry}}

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Despite the improved storage, Patil has urged residents not to waste water or increase consumption simply because the restriction is being lifted. She also urged Ganeshotsav mandals to use their public outreach to spread the message of water conservation.