More than 30% in Kalyan Dombivli civic body limits not taken first vaccination dose against Covid

More than 4.12 lakh people out of the total eligible population of 13.59 lakh are yet to get their first vaccination dose, reveals the Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) data.

The KDMC has so far vaccinated 69.63% of its 13.59 lakh listed beneficiaries. Among these, 9.46 lakh people have taken their first dose. In the 18-44 years category, 94.75% of the listed 5.57 lakh beneficiaries have taken their first dose. Meanwhile, 59.11%, which amounts to 3.23 lakh of those who have taken the first dose, have taken their second dose too.

In a door-to-door survey initiated recently, the civic body surveyed 2.81 lakh homes through their 18 health centres and found that 57,492 residents had not taken even a single dose. The vaccinators managed to convince 15,271 residents to take the first dose while 25,241 were either out of station or assured that they would soon take the dose. However, the remaining 16,980 residents, who despite the vaccinators going to their doorstep, refused to get vaccinated. Of these 16,980 residents, 10,130 are from the Ansari Chowk area.

The door-to-door survey initiated by the KDMC earlier this month has seen several such cases where the entire family has not taken the dose while some have taken their first dose and are due for second dose but have failed to take it, and some others who refuse to take the dose at all.

“There are 16,980 individuals who are not willing to take the dose at all. They are either scared of the side effects or have some other myths. We try to convince them, take their contact details and keep following up with them. The civic body is also holding vaccination camps in such areas so that people can come to the nearest place and get the dose,” said Vidya Talekar, a nurse at Kolsewadi health post.

The 25,241 who have not taken their single dose are being mobilised to the nearest vaccination centres as they have agreed to get it. KDMC claimed to be following up with them on a regular basis. “In case any resident who cannot go to the centre, we give the dose at their house by deciding a day for such residents,” said Talekar.

“There are certain places in the city wherein the minority community is reluctant to come out and take the dose. They directly refuse to take the dose. We are talking to their general practitioners requesting them to convince the people,” said Ganesh Doiphode, in-charge of the vaccination drive in KDMC.

The survey will be conducted in a total of 4.66 lakh houses in the city. Apart from 57,492 due for the first dose, the surveyors also found 1.33 lakh due for the second dose out of which 40,036 were administered the second dose on the spot.

KDMC has plans to increase the number of health posts by adding 18 new centres to help increase the door-to-door survey and reach out to maximum people in the KDMC limits.

Three members of the Sangle family from Karpewadi in Kalyan (E) – Vandana Vilas Sangle, 40, her husband and 20-year-old son – have not taken their single dose of Covid vaccine.

“I was in my native place for a month recently and before that, we did not think about taking the dose. We thought we would take it later but never took the initiative. This doesn’t mean we will not take the dose. We will soon take it,” said Vandana.

The health department of KDMC reached out to the Sangle family on Thursday. “Since the nurses have told us the dose is available in a nearby clinic, we will take it without hesitation and delay. I will also tell my husband and son the same,” said Vandana.

