More than 4.39L residents in Kalyan, Dombivli yet to get first vaccination against Covid

More than 4.39 lakh residents in Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) limits have not taken even the first dose of the Covid vaccine, according to the data released by the civic body.

This constitutes 32.32% of the total eligible population. Similarly, around 4.01 lakh who have taken the first jab are yet to take their second dose.

Out of all the age groups, KDMC claimed that the vaccination per cent is the highest in the 18-45 years age group wherein more than 91.35% of the eligible population in this category has taken the first dose out of the listed 5.77 lakh beneficiaries.

Meanwhile 42.01% of this age group has taken their second dose.

“The vaccination among the 18-45 years age group has improved in recent days with the introduction of vaccination in colleges for students. We are on the verge of reaching 100% of the first dose for this age group category,” said an officer of the health department, KDMC.

Out of the overall total 13.59 lakh listed population, the civic body has so far managed to vaccinate 67.68% with the first dose and 38.15% with the second. While the young population is the most to be vaccinated in the KDMC limits, the vaccination among senior citizens is comparatively less.

As per the KDMC records, only 44.27% has been vaccinated with the first dose and 32.66% with second dose in the 60 years and above category.

“There is a need to hold a separate camp for senior citizens in all the wards of Kalyan-Dombivli so that most of the senior citizens are vaccinated. They are more vulnerable to the infection and have various other illnesses,” said Dattatray Marathe, president of senior citizen association, Kalyan (E).

Recently, the KDMC has started a door-to-door survey in the city to get data on the number of people vaccinated with the first and second doses and those not jabbed with even the first dose. The health workers are also checking if there are beneficiaries who have taken the first dose and are due for the second.

“Since the vaccines are available in a good amount now compared to earlier, we have started the door-to-door survey to reach out to people who are not coming to the centres for their vaccination. Meanwhile, they are also contacting residents through the CoWIN app and inquiring,” said Ganesh Doiphode, in-charge of Covid vaccination in KDMC.

“Not just checking on the residents, the team is also counselling those residents who are reluctant on taking the dose. Educating and spreading awareness is also a part of this survey taken up by the civic body since the start of this month. The survey will give us an idea of how many are remaining for the first and second doses. In a month, we will get a picture of the same and accordingly we can take up the necessary steps,” added Doiphode.

Yogidham Kajal Makhija, a 35-year-old resident of Kalyan (W), said, “As of now, there is no survey happening in big housing societies by the civic body. There are many senior citizens in these buildings who have not taken their jab. The civic body should have a count of them and make sure they are vaccinated.”