Uddhav apologises to families of those who died in Mumbai mall fire, says most patients who died were on ventilator

Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray on Friday said that action will be taken against those who are found responsible for the fire incident at a mall, which houses a hospital, in Mumbai's Bhandup area. He also apologised to family members who lost their loved ones in the incident.

"Compensation will be given to families of the deceased. Most of the patients who have died were on the ventilator. I offer my condolences and apologies to their families," Thackeray was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

His comments came after Mumbai Police commissioner Hemant Nagrale said that negligence of Sunrise hospital's management has come to light. "10 people have died in the fire incident. This is a serious incident. Negligence of hospital management has come to light. We will register a case," Nagrale was quoted as saying by ANI.

The BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has already ordered an investigation into the fire incident.

Speaking about the incident earlier today, Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar had said, "This is the first time I have seen a hospital in a mall. This is a very serious situation. Seven patients were on ventilators. 70 patients have been taken to another hospital. There will be an investigation to ascertain the cause of the fire."

A fire had broken out at the private Covid-19 hospital on Thursday night.

According to a statement from the hospital, the fire started at the first floor and also affected its operations. Hospital authorities said that they successfully evacuated all the patients and thanked the police for help.

The hospital also said that it has been following all regulations regarding fire safety.

According to the police, the fire started at 11.59 pm on Thursday. The operation to completely douse the flame is still continuing.