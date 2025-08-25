Moulding devotion: How a papier-mache Ganesh idol maker is promoting sustainability through his craft

MUMBAI: In the heart of bustling inner lanes of Lower Parel is tucked away a quiet line of workshops, where artisans are at work – their hands stained with clay, hearts full of devotion. They are preparing for one of the state’s most loved festivals – Ganeshotsav. Among them is a lesser known but passionate craftsman Parag Pardhi, 38, a papier-mache Ganesha idol maker who is blending tradition with sustainability. Mumbai, India. Aug 15, 2025: Mumbai base artist Parag Pardhi creating eco-friendly Ganesh idols at his workshop in Dadar. He use clay, organic glue, and recycled paper to build these non-polluting idols. Mumbai, India. Aug 15, 2025. (Photo by Raju Shinde/HT Photo) (Raju Shinde)

Seated in a dusty workshop amongst Ganesha idols in various stages of making, Pardhi is rushing to give the idols their final shape. Papier-mache -- a mixture of paper pulp, natural glue, wall putty and water -- may seem fragile at first glance, but in the hands of a skilled craftsman, it transforms into a powerful symbol of faith.

An MBA (finance), who works as an MIS analyst with Howden Insurance in Mumbai, Pardhi uses his time off work to create idols that dissolve easily in water causing no harm to the environment. On the back of Bombay High Court’s (HC) ban on immersion of plaster of Paris (POP) idols measuring up to six feet in natural water bodies, Pardhi’s creations are ideal for eco-conscious celebrations.

He begins his work six months ahead of the festival season. He sources industrial paper which is soaked in huge drums filled with water, then ground into a fine pulp along with natural gum and putty. He then shapes the pulp into molds, layering carefully, letting each part dry naturally. Once hardened, the idol is adorned with biodegradable decoration by Pardhi’s wife Purvi, an accomplished decorator.

“Unlike POP which dries quickly leading to faster production, papier-mache idols take at least three days to dry. Therefore, mass production for someone like me who works with a small investment, is not possible. This year however I have made 450 idols which are all sold out,” said Pardhi.

He launched the startup in 2020, after quitting his job with a well-known bank. He collected ₹15 lakh – from his savings, personal loans and borrowings from friends – and set up Paperkala Creations. “I have been drawn to Ganesha since the time I helped out at my uncle’s Ganesha workshop in Madyachiwadi, in Kudal (Konkan), as a child. My father bought my first creation, which is kept in his pooja ghar,” he said.

Paperkala Creations put its first lot of 50 small papier-mache Ganesha idols for sale in 2021, around two months prior to Ganeshotsav. “The first batch of 50 idols were sold out as post-Covid people were looking for idols made from materials that would dissolve quickly in buckets or drums at home,” he said.

In 2022 his 20-feet idol was bought by the BM Marg Sarvajanik Ganesh Utsav Mandal; it is called Elphinstone Cha Raja. “I make idols above 20-feet exclusively for them,” he said, adding that his target next year is 1000 papier-mache Ganesha idols.

Word about his craftsmanship spread. Over the last two years, Ratnagiri-based Paresh Mayekar has become his dedicated client. “I was in the city three years ago for an event when I saw a 20-feet papier-mache idol sitting on a trolley. I was assured by the client who bought the idol that it was very sturdy,” said Mayekar, who used clay idols earlier, until he discovered Pardhi and warmed up to the eco-friendly option. “For the last three years, I have been buying a 2-ft idol from Parag and taking it by road to my home in Ratnagiri for Ganeshotsav.”

Following the HC order, this year 25 mandals have bought Pardhi’s papier-mache idols. While a one-foot idol costs ₹1000, the 20-feet idol is priced at ₹3 lakh, “which is much higher than the POP versions”.

Thane-based Jai Bhavani Sarvajanik Utsav Mandal, which decided to move away from POP idols two years ago, started buying from Pardhi’s workshop, “as the finish is beautiful”. “It is light weight and dissolves within two hours of immersion,” said Suraj Jadhav, a member of the mandal. In the past years, the mandal has also been awarded for its environment friendly idols and embracing sustainability.

“Parag has been experimenting with different forms of Ganesh idols in the papier-mache medium,” said Sanket Dhuri, president of BM Marg Sarvajanik Ganesh Utsav Mandal. “In 2022 he made the Ram Avatari Ganesh idol, in 2023 the idol was in the Kaliya mardhan theme, in 2024 he made a 20-feet idol in the Vishnuroopi theme. This year, it is a 22-feet idol in the Shiv Avatar theme.”