One dead, 25 injured after bus overturns near Karnala Bird Sanctuary

NAVI MUMBAI: A passenger was killed and 25 others were injured after a Maharashtra State Road Transportation Corporation (MSRTC) bus overturned after hitting a road divider on Mumbai-Goa Highway near Karnala Bird Sanctuary in Panvel on Tuesday evening.

Navi Mumbai, India - April 25, 2023: One person dead after MSRTC's Shivshahi bus skids and turns turtle, at Karnala, in Navi Mumbai, India, on Tuesday, April 25, 2023. (Photo by Bachchan Kumar/ HT PHOTO) (HT PHOTO)

The accident happened at around 3.50pm after the bus left the Panvel bus stand and was on its way to Mahad bus depot. The vehicle had 37 passengers on board at the time of the incident.

Smita Jadhav, Panvel Taluka traffic unit, said, “Prima facie, the driver of the bus was at fault. The accident happened due to overspeeding. The driver lost control of the vehicle, which hit the divider and overturned.

The police and ambulance reached the spot and rescued the passengers. “The bus has a capacity of 40 passengers and around three seats were vacant,” Jadhav added. The injured, who are said to be out of danger, are admitted to MGM K hospital at Kamothe, Yusuf Meherally Centre and Panvel sub-district Hospital.

“Around seven persons were brought to the hospital with minor injuries and fractures. Besides, one was brought dead,” Dr Madhukar Panchal from Panvel sub-district hospital told HT.

The deceased has been identified as Diptesh Moreshwar Temkar, 31, a resident of Padam village in Roha taluka of Raigad district.

Anil Patil, senior police inspector, Panvel Taluka police station, said, “The belongings of all the passengers got mixed. Verifying each one of them will take time.”

A case was yet to be registered while going to the press.