Mumbai: 110,702 travelled by Matheran toy train since Nov 2020, says CR

Over 100,000 passengers travelled by the toy train since November 2020, as per the Central Railway (CR) data.

Toy train that operates between Neral and Matheran hill station is presently operational between Matheran and Aman Lodge railway stations. CR resumed the toy train services after demands from passengers and Neral residents.

“More than ₹67 lakhs have been earned by the ticket sales of the toy train services. There has been a slow, but significant increase in the number of passengers travelling between Matheran and Aman Lodge railway stations.” said a senior Central Railway official.

The train services witnessed an increase in the number of passengers in January and then dipped in February.

Around 33,515 passengers travelled by the toy train in January, while in February, 20,548 passengers travelled by the toy trains and up till March 15, 11,507 passengers travelled as per the Central Railway data.

A total of 1,10,702 passengers travelled by train.

The zonal railway resumed toy train operations on November 3, 2020, after demands from passengers and luggage vendors.

Initially, two toy train services were operated between Aman Lodge and Matheran and later four additional train services were operated.

Earlier, the CR had resumed parcel train services to provide essential food items for the people residing in Matheran. The services were suspended on June 2, 2020, after poor response.