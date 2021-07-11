Mumbai: 2 fraudsters arrested for duping woman

Bandra police arrested two cyber fraudsters who allegedly ran a fake call centre from Kolkata. The accused cheated a 38-year-old Santacruz resident of ₹15 lakh by promising her a job in Canada.

Western region cyber cell officers said they arrested Mohammed Jaffar Anwar Ali Shaikh alias Henry James, 20, and Mohammed Iftiqia Jamerul Ansari, 32.

The complainant said she came across a job posting declaring vacancies in Toronto in Canada and got in touch with the contact number and email id.

“Jaffar and Iftiqia posed as Canadian residents and representatives of the company and started interacting with the woman via phone. They asked the woman for money under different pretexts such as visa charges, application fees and ticket charges. She even paid money for a job for her sister in Canada,” said Savita Shinde, senior inspector of cyber police station (western region).

As the demands for money continued, she got suspicious and approached the police.

The cyber police at Carter Road in Bandra started their probe through technical details obtained from mobile companies and banks and reached Park Street area in Kolkata from where they picked up Jaffar. Iftiqia was arrested later from another area in Kolkata.

Both were produced before a local magistrate for transit custody.