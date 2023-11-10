Mumbai: 3 killed, 6 injured after SUV hits multiple cars on Bandra-Worli Sea Link

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
ByHT Correspondent
Nov 10, 2023 11:17 AM IST

The incident happened around 10:45pm on Thursday when an Innova sped up to the cars queued up at the toll plaza at the Bandra side of the sea link

Three people were killed after an SUV led to a vehicular pile-up at the Bandra Worli Sea Link on Thursday night, police said.

Six others who were also injured in the accident are undergoing treatment.

The incident happened around 10:45pm on Thursday when an Innova sped up to the cars queued up at the toll plaza at the Bandra side of the sea link.

It caused a pile up involving at least six cars, severely injuring the people in the rear seats of the cars.

“Two of the three deceased are women. The six others who were injured are in hospitals. Two of them remain in critical condition,” said deputy commissioner of police for zone 9 Krishnakant Upadhyay.

He added that the driver of the errant vehicle has been identified and a case charging him with causing death by negligence among others has been initiated.

