Mumbai: Actor’s wife, mother-in-law booked for abetting his suicide

Police said the actor left behind a suicide note on his Facebook account as well as a video message, accusing his wife and mother-in-law of torturing him.
By HT Correspondent, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 01:01 AM IST
Goregaon police on Wednesday booked the wife and mother-in-law of an actor, who died by suicide, on charges of abetment. Police said the actor left behind a suicide note on his Facebook account as well as a video message, accusing his wife and mother-in-law of torturing him.

The mother-daughter duo was booked on the basis of a complaint lodged by the father of the deceased. However, no arrest has been made so far.

“We are at present recording statements of his family members, including his wife and mother-in-law,” said an officer from the Goregaon police station. The officer said they would take action against the two women after preliminary investigation.

The police on Monday registered a case of accidental death after the actor was found dead in his Goregaon apartment. On Tuesday, the police handed over the body to his parents and brother who have taken his body to Punjab for performing last rites.

The actor, in his suicide note, said he was being harassed by his wife and mother-in-law and that his confidence had been shattered. However, he also mentioned that no action should be taken against his wife.

