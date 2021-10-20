Mumbai airport handles 91,904 fliers in a day, a Covid-19 pandemic record

Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA), the world’s busiest single crossover runway airport, saw 91,904 travellers transiting through the airport in a single day on October 17, a record since the Covid-19 pandemic hit the world. This comes amid a steady drop in infections throughout the country and states have eased travel restrictions.

The last (pre-Covid) per day passenger record was seen in January 2020 when CSMIA handled a total of 138,999 passengers (domestic as well as international). Mumbai airport handled a total of 2,144,125 passengers and 17,292 flights (domestic and international passengers and flight included) in March 2020 after which the pandemic hit the sector and the country at large.

However, airport officials said there has been a steady rise in the number of passengers choosing to travel by air now

“After nearly one-and-a half years, since the commencement of the pandemic in 2020, CSMIA witnessed a record 91,904 passengers on 17th October 2021, which is the highest movement since 23rd March, 2020,” a CSMIA spokesperson said.

According to airport data, nearly 75,944 passengers travelled through Terminal 2 (T2) with 37,315 passengers arriving and 38,629 departing passengers through CSMIA. Whereas, over 15,960 passengers travelled through Terminal 1(T1), with 7,690 departing and 8,270 arriving passengers.

“CSMIA’s T1 catered to a total of 114 domestic flights on October 17, whereas T2 catered to a total of 494 flights (415 domestic and 79 international flights),” the spokesperson added.

CSMIA said that IndiGo operated the highest number of flights — 38,833 passengers domestically, followed by GoFirst, Air India, Vistara and AirAsia. CSMIA said that Air India topped the chart in terms of catering to the highest number of international passengers with 10,226 passengers, followed by IndiGo and Vistara.

Delhi, Bengaluru, and Goa proved to be the top three destinations.

In 2018, CSMIA set a record of 1,004 aircraft movements in a day, with 903 scheduled, 59 non-scheduled, eight charter, 31 freighter and three military flights